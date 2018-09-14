Overview

Dr. Danielle Jimenez-Flores, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center - Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital and Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Jimenez-Flores works at Women's Center of Excellence in Mcallen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.