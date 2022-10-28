Dr. Danielle Inman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Inman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danielle Inman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED.
Locations
Corpus Christi Women's Clinic Lab7121 S Padre Island Dr Ste 302, Corpus Christi, TX 78412 Directions (361) 851-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Driscoll Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Inman has seen me before and throughout 2 pregnancies and deliveries. She has been amazing. So sweet, informative, personable, always addressed my needs. My delivery with her was pleasant, actually. Bay Area also provides wonderful care of their patients. Honestly, I’d never leave her if I could help it. Definitely highly recommended doc.
About Dr. Danielle Inman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1043470974
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- University Of Maryland
Dr. Inman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Maternal Anemia and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Inman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.