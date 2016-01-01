Dr. Danielle Haber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Haber, MD
Overview
Dr. Danielle Haber, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ.
Dr. Haber works at
Locations
UC San Diego Medical Center200 W Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-3995
Renee Carroll Lcsw12625 High Bluff Dr Ste 215, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (858) 401-9922
Uc San Diego Health-4510 Executive Drive4510 Executive Dr, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 534-8019Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Danielle Haber, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1710091475
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Nph
- Framingham Union Hospital
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
