Dr. Danielle Gyorgak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gyorgak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Gyorgak, MD
Overview
Dr. Danielle Gyorgak, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.
Dr. Gyorgak works at
Locations
-
1
Your Pediatric Connection4022 Zuck Rd, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 877-7907
-
2
UPMC Pediatric Neurosurgery300 State St Ste 301, Erie, PA 16507 Directions (814) 877-7907
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gyorgak?
About Dr. Danielle Gyorgak, MD
- Pediatrics
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417134602
Education & Certifications
- Akron Children's Hospital
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gyorgak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gyorgak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gyorgak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gyorgak works at
Dr. Gyorgak speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gyorgak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gyorgak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gyorgak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gyorgak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.