Dr. Danielle Green-Watson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Danielle Green-Watson, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Locations
Georgia Blue Foot and Ankle, LLC3387 Highway 5 Ste H, Douglasville, GA 30135 Directions (404) 217-2700Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Daniel Watson, and her staff were one of the most professional and genuinely caring health providers;I have interacted with in a long time. Treatment was high quality, and Dr. Watson actually showed true concern for me. Answered all my questions and concerns. First class facility and staff
About Dr. Danielle Green-Watson, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1801282892
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
- University of Central Florida
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green-Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green-Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green-Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Green-Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green-Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green-Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green-Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.