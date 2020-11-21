See All Podiatric Surgeons in Douglasville, GA
Dr. Danielle Green-Watson, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
11 years of experience
Dr. Danielle Green-Watson, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Dr. Green-Watson works at Georgia Blue Foot and Ankle, LLC in Douglasville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Georgia Blue Foot and Ankle, LLC
    3387 Highway 5 Ste H, Douglasville, GA 30135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 217-2700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Nov 21, 2020
    Ricardo Edwards — Nov 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Danielle Green-Watson, DPM

    Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    11 years of experience
    English
    1801282892
    Education & Certifications

    Memorial Regional Hospital South
    Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
    University of Central Florida
    Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danielle Green-Watson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green-Watson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Green-Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green-Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green-Watson works at Georgia Blue Foot and Ankle, LLC in Douglasville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Green-Watson’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Green-Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green-Watson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green-Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green-Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

