Overview

Dr. Danielle Geraldi-Samara, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Geraldi-Samara works at Northwell Health in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.