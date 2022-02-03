Overview

Dr. Danielle Duncan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison and Hills and Dales General Hospital.



Dr. Duncan works at Covenant Medical Group in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open, Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.