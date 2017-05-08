See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Woodinville, WA
Dr. Danielle Debelak, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Danielle Debelak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodinville, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Debelak works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah in Woodinville, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Uwnc Woodinville
    17638 140th Ave Ne, Woodinville, WA 98072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Diabetic Evaluation
Obesity
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Diabetic Evaluation

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(3)
May 08, 2017
Excellent care, personable, caring attitude
Edythe Daly in Mount Vernon, WA — May 08, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Danielle Debelak, MD
About Dr. Danielle Debelak, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  • English
  • 1063598811
Education & Certifications

  • Valley Med Center
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
  • Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Danielle Debelak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Debelak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Debelak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Debelak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Debelak works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah in Woodinville, WA. View the full address on Dr. Debelak’s profile.

Dr. Debelak has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Debelak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Debelak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Debelak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Debelak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Debelak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

