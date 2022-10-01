Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dehoratius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD is a Dermatologist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association6 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 642-1090
Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association825 Old Lancaster Rd, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 642-1090
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
If you want the most competent, compassionate dermatologist, you have found her. Dr Danielle DeHoratius is thorough and exudes confidence. She cares deeply about every patient and follows up personally and quickly with biopsy reports. She makes referrals when needed to those specialists she would trust with her own family members. I am so blessed to call “Dr D” my and my family’s dermatologist. Hands down, simply “the best of the best.”
About Dr. Danielle Dehoratius, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Dermatology
Dr. Dehoratius has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dehoratius accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehoratius has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehoratius has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehoratius on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehoratius. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehoratius.
