Dr. Danielle Dauria, MD
Overview
Dr. Danielle Dauria, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Locations
BUFFALO GENERAL HOSPITAL AT KALEIDA HEALTH, Buffalo, NY100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-4722Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Buffalo Niagara Plastic Surgery6932 Williams Rd Ste 1700, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 297-7040
Pediatric Ear, Nose and Throat Associates, Buffalo, NY3580 Sheridan Dr Ste 120, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 883-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dauria was well informed and had a plan ready to go before we walked out of the office. She was always thinking about the outcome. The information she provided helped us to make a good decision with the procedure. Very professional and good bedside manor.
About Dr. Danielle Dauria, MD
- Wound & Burn Care
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston U Boston Med Ctr
- St Louis University Hospital
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dauria has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dauria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dauria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Dauria. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dauria.
