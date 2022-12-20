See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Wound & Burn Care
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Danielle Dauria, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Dauria works at Buffalo General Medical Center in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Niagara Falls, NY and Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    BUFFALO GENERAL HOSPITAL AT KALEIDA HEALTH, Buffalo, NY
    100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203
    Buffalo Niagara Plastic Surgery
    6932 Williams Rd Ste 1700, Niagara Falls, NY 14304
    Pediatric Ear, Nose and Throat Associates, Buffalo, NY
    3580 Sheridan Dr Ste 120, Amherst, NY 14226

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Bedsores
Gynecomastia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Labial Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Dec 20, 2022
    Dr Dauria was well informed and had a plan ready to go before we walked out of the office. She was always thinking about the outcome. The information she provided helped us to make a good decision with the procedure. Very professional and good bedside manor.
    Joyce — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Danielle Dauria, MD

    • Wound & Burn Care
    English
    1710180641
    Education & Certifications

    Boston U Boston Med Ctr
    St Louis University Hospital
    UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Plastic Surgery
