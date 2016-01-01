See All Pediatricians in Bedminster, NJ
Dr. Danielle Corpuz, MD

Pediatrics
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Danielle Corpuz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bedminster, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Corpuz works at Somerset Pediatric Group in Bedminster, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Somerset Pediatric Group
    2345 Lamington Rd Ste 108, Bedminster, NJ 07921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 659-9228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Immunization Administration
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Newborn Jaundice
Overweight
Torticollis
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Wellness Examination

About Dr. Danielle Corpuz, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatrics
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1023376647
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Yale New Haven Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Pediatrics
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

