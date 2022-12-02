See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. 

Dr. Cooper works at Fresh Image Cosmetic Surgery Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Fresh Image Cosmetic Surgery Center
    17311 Dallas Pkwy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 540-0371
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excision of Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia
Excision of Skin Lesion
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Cooper?

Dec 02, 2022
Dr. Cooper is patient and sweet. She reassured me with my decision in making my insecurities disappear. I love how knowledgeable she is about her work. I can now wear clothing that I strayed away from. I feel more confident! Thank you Dr. Cooper!
J. M. — Dec 02, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Cooper to family and friends

Dr. Cooper's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Cooper

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD.

About Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043559560
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cooper works at Fresh Image Cosmetic Surgery Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Cooper’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Danielle Cooper, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.