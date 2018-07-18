Dr. Danielle Cooling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Cooling, MD
Overview
Dr. Danielle Cooling, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Cooling works at
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care16519 S Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586 Directions (630) 469-9200
-
2
Duly Health and Care - Pediatrics1020 E Ogden Ave Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 369-4550
-
3
Dupage Medical Group3743 Highland Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 964-6049
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooling?
Dr. Cooling is amazing! My 3 year old & 1 year old love her! She's a fantastic dr. & so great with the kids!
About Dr. Danielle Cooling, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1154646628
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Wisconsin
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooling works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.