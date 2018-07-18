Overview

Dr. Danielle Cooling, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Cooling works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Plainfield, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL and Downers Grove, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.