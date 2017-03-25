Dr. Danielle Clancy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clancy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Clancy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danielle Clancy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Colorado-School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Clancy works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Pediatrics Associates5657 S Himalaya St Ste 100, Centennial, CO 80015 Directions (303) 963-0326Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clancy?
Dr. Clancy has been my daughters pediatrician since we moved to Colorado 4 years ago. She is kind, patient, and does a great job talking to parents until we are comfortable. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Danielle Clancy, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1750556478
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Colorado - University of Colorado School of Medicine
- University Of Colorado-School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clancy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clancy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clancy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clancy works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Clancy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clancy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clancy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clancy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.