Dr. Danielle Campbell, MD
Overview
Dr. Danielle Campbell, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Kokomo, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo.
They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 313 S Berkley Rd Ste 120, Kokomo, IN 46901 Directions (765) 236-8750
2
Vascular Surgery of Kokomo PC305 S Berkley Rd, Kokomo, IN 46901 Directions (765) 236-8750
3
Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo1907 W Sycamore St, Kokomo, IN 46901 Directions (765) 452-5611
St Vincent Medical Group Inc8433 Harcourt Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 583-7600Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I was recommended to Dr. Campbell by my PCP. I was nervous and not sure what I would find given the nature of the reviews I read here. I figured I would go and see what she had to say, and then I could always go get a second opinion. I was very pleasantly surprised - extremely grateful for the time she took and her expertise. I came with a list of 25 questions, and she answered them ALL. She thoroughly went over my venous sufficiency test results. We talked through options. I came away feeling much more informed - much more in control of the situation and the possible outcomes. I had to wait a little for my allotted appointment time, but she spent almost 45 minutes with me so I'm okay with waiting for that kind of care and level of expertise. She put the decision making and choice of treatment in my hands. She gave me the information, but the ultimate decision is mine - as it should be. No need to go for a second opinion for me. I'm good with Dr. Campbell.
About Dr. Danielle Campbell, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1750600383
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Vascular Surgery
