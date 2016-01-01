Dr. Brenza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danielle Brenza, DO
Overview
Dr. Danielle Brenza, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 660 Woodbury Glassboro Rd Ste 26A, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 218-4848
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Danielle Brenza, DO
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1124047253
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brenza accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brenza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brenza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brenza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brenza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brenza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.