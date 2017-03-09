See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Indialantic, FL
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview

Dr. Danielle Boucher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Indialantic, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Boucher works at Health First, Melbourne, FL in Indialantic, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    1220 N Highway A1A Ste 147, Indialantic, FL 32903 (321) 242-8790
    7125 Murrell Rd Ste E, Melbourne, FL 32940 (321) 242-8790

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Holmes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
    Aetna
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    CoreSource
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    Humana
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    MVP Health Care
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 09, 2017
    This is my favorite doc & that says a lot, considering the facts that 1. I have a lot of Drs & 2. no one enjoys going to the gyno. She's chill, real, empathetic, has a sense of humor & great bedside manner. She's gone WAY above & beyond for me. Dr. Boucher has always taken my concerns seriously & has trusted the feelings I've described to her, without ever cutting me off or limiting my questioning. I never feel uncomfortable w her. Good example of how doctors should behave with their patients.
    Jen A. in Indialantic — Mar 09, 2017
    About Dr. Danielle Boucher, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    26 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1508850504
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Danielle Boucher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Boucher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boucher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Boucher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boucher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boucher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

