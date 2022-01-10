Dr. Danielle Blake, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blake is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Danielle Blake, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Danielle Blake, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They completed their residency with John Dempsey Hospital/Univ of Connecticut Health Center
Dr. Blake works at
Locations
Donald B Perlman MD741 Northfield Ave Ste 203, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 520-7405Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Removed cancer from my vocal cord. Did excellent job. After radiation seeing her monthly for on a yearand now bi monthly. No waiting for visits to office . Easy to talk to. Highly recommended her.
About Dr. Danielle Blake, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1396159620
Education & Certifications
- John Dempsey Hospital/Univ of Connecticut Health Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blake has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Blake using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Blake has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blake works at
Dr. Blake has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blake on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Blake. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blake.
