Overview

Dr. Danielle Benaviv-Meskin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Benaviv-Meskin works at PRIMED ENDOCRINE & DIABETES SPECIALISTS in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.