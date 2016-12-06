Overview

Dr. Danielle Bajakian, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate College Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/The Allen Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Bajakian works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.