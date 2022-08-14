Dr. Mittan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniella Mittan, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniella Mittan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham.
Locations
Mittan Medical1605 Rock Prairie Rd Ste 301, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 764-0107
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She talks like real people talk and not doctor, showoff, talk. She let my wife and I do most of the talking and she listened. She is not a pill pusher. She wants to get to the cause of a problem and not band-aid the problem and "call me later". She treats you like you are the only patient that she has today.
About Dr. Daniella Mittan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
