Dr. Merlis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniele Merlis, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniele Merlis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Millburn, NJ.
Dr. Merlis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atlas Rehabilitation & Pain Medicine LLC187 Millburn Ave Ste 101, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (973) 913-4703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merlis?
About Dr. Daniele Merlis, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1164630992
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merlis works at
Dr. Merlis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merlis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merlis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merlis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.