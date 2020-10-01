See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Daniele Feldman, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Daniele Feldman, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. 

Dr. Feldman works at Dignity Health Perinatal Center-Santa Maria in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Perinatal Center-Santa Maria
    116 S Palisade Dr Ste 103, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Perinatal Center - San Luis Obispo
    1941 Johnson Ave Ste 105B, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 01, 2020
She was always friendly to me when she explained my ultrasound results. She made me feel important. She is a genuine person.
Joanna — Oct 01, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Daniele Feldman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniele Feldman, MD?
About Dr. Daniele Feldman, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1417156118
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Internship

Hospital Affiliations

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniele Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

