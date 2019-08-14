Dr. Daniele Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniele Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniele Anderson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rolling Meadows, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
1
Northwest Neurology, Ltd.3701 Algonquin Rd Ste 800, Rolling Meadows, IL 60008 Directions (847) 882-6604
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Anderson is an excellent neurologist, is compassionate, thorough, and works with the patient instead of for the patient. She is patient, caring, knowledgeable, and has a lot of experience with treating headaches. If you are a headache sufferer you need to see Dr. Anderson.
About Dr. Daniele Anderson, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.