Dr. Daniela White, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. White is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniela White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniela White, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina.
Dr. White works at
Locations
-
1
Mid Town Psychiatry and TMS Center5225 Katy Fwy Ste 650, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 426-3100
- 2 8588 Katy Fwy Ste 350, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (844) 824-8775
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. White?
Dr. White is a phenomenal physician. She is warm yet frank and to the point. She has not only helped me immensely but has helped others I’ve sent her way. Ive been seeing her off and on for almost 8 years and would never dream of seeing anyone else for any mental health issues.
About Dr. Daniela White, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1174504583
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White works at
Dr. White has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.