Dr. Daniela Tabacaru, MD

Psychiatry
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniela Tabacaru, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.

Dr. Tabacaru works at Integramed San Diego in San Diego, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integramed San Diego
    7840 Mission Center Ct Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 376-7796
  2. 2
    5052 Clairemont Dr, San Diego, CA 92117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 376-7796

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Daniela Tabacaru, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1730384181
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
    • Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tabacaru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tabacaru works at Integramed San Diego in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Tabacaru’s profile.

    Dr. Tabacaru has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabacaru.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabacaru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabacaru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
