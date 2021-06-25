Overview

Dr. Daniela Spitzer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Yorktown Heights, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University--Sofia and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Spitzer works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Primary Care and Endocrinology in Yorktown Heights, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.