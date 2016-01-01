See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Daniela Sima, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Albany, NY. They completed their fellowship with The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Sima works at Albany Medical Center PDE in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Short Stature, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypopituitarism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Albany Medical Center
    22 NEW SCOTLAND AVE, Albany, NY 12208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 262-5723

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Short Stature
Diabetes Type 1
Hypopituitarism
Short Stature
Diabetes Type 1
Hypopituitarism

Short Stature Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Daniela Sima, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • English
    • 1952447419
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    • St Barnabas Hospital
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniela Sima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sima has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sima accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sima works at Albany Medical Center PDE in Albany, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sima’s profile.

    Dr. Sima has seen patients for Short Stature, Diabetes Type 1 and Hypopituitarism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sima on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sima. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sima.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

