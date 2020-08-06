See All Neurologists in Stuart, FL
Neurology
Dr. Daniela Saadia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Saadia works at Neurology Specialists of the Treasure Coast PA in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Vitamin B Deficiency and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurology Specialists of the Treasure Coast PA
    900 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 220C, Stuart, FL 34994

  Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vitamin B Deficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Vitamin B Deficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Nerve Conduction Studies
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Temporal Arteritis
Tremor
Sleep Apnea
Vertigo
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Memory Evaluation
Myelopathy
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Restless Leg Syndrome
Seizure Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Cluster Headache
Corticobasal Degeneration
Diplopia
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Hydrocephalus
Meningiomas
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Nystagmus
Parkinsonism
Pituitary Tumor
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Syphilis Infections
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Traumatic Brain Injury
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Health Net
    Humana
    Meritain Health
    Tricare

    Aug 06, 2020
    Dr. Saadia was a pleasure to visit with. She and spoke during the entire nerve conduction study which minimized any pain or unpleasantness. The study was over before I realized it. The staff was very nice as well.
    Howard Frank — Aug 06, 2020
    UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Neurology
    Dr. Daniela Saadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Saadia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Saadia works at Neurology Specialists of the Treasure Coast PA in Stuart, FL.

    Dr. Saadia has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Vitamin B Deficiency and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Saadia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

