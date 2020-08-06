Overview

Dr. Daniela Saadia, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stuart, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Saadia works at Neurology Specialists of the Treasure Coast PA in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Vitamin B Deficiency and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.