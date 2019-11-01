Dr. Daniela Rusovici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rusovici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniela Rusovici, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniela Rusovici, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cocoa, FL.
Dr. Rusovici works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Parrish Medical Group5005 Port St John Pkwy Ste 2300, Cocoa, FL 32927 Directions (321) 633-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rusovici?
She was very professional and personable. I went due to numbness in my hands & wrists / carpal tunnel syndrome and she went through the various treatment options that we'll look into...surgery being a LAST resort. Very impressed that we're not jumping into surgery first. Will be going back in a month for a nerve conduction study & we'll proceed from there pending the results. Her staff was also outstanding.
About Dr. Daniela Rusovici, MD
- Neurology
- English, Russian
- 1801964788
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rusovici has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rusovici accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rusovici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rusovici works at
Dr. Rusovici has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rusovici on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rusovici speaks Russian.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Rusovici. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rusovici.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rusovici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rusovici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.