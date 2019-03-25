See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Daniela Rafii, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniela Rafii, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Rafii works at Durante Ganjian Moghaddassi Mds in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Norbert Felber MD
    134 Mineola Blvd, Mineola, NY 11501

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Heart Murmur
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Atrial Septal Defect
Heart Murmur

Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 25, 2019
    Excellent cardiologist - extremely thorough, knowledgeable, and patient. She took the time to carefully examine my son and then thoroughly explained test results as well as the heart anatomy, particularly as it related to my son's diagnosis. My son was only 3 months old. She saw that I was a little nervous, sat me down, and very calmly said: whatever questions you have, ask them. I'm very grateful my son was treated with the highest quality care and very highly recommend Dr. Rafii.
    Mar 25, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Daniela Rafii, MD
    About Dr. Daniela Rafii, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639322944
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CORNELL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
