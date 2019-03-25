Overview

Dr. Daniela Rafii, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Rafii works at Durante Ganjian Moghaddassi Mds in Mineola, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.