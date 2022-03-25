Dr. Menichella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniela Menichella, MD
Dr. Daniela Menichella, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Milan University (Italy) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
HAP Insurance
Dr. Menichella is a kind and brilliant soul. She conducts neuromuscular research and sees patients in clinic so she is always up to date with the most-recent recommendations and evidence based practice. Plus, she's a very caring provider. 10/10 would recommend!
Neurology
28 years of experience
English
NPI: 1285883991
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
Milan University (Italy)
- Neurology
Dr. Menichella accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Menichella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Menichella has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Menichella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menichella, there are benefits to both methods.