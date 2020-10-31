Dr. Daniela Mayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniela Mayer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniela Mayer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG.

Locations
Amicus Medical Centers of Boynton Beach West7593 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 140, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Directions (561) 364-4840
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mayer?
Very caring excellent office staff, all very wonderful Most Grateful Francine Davis
About Dr. Daniela Mayer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1396791968
Education & Certifications
- Cath Med Ctr Brooklyn/Queen
- DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mayer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mayer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mayer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.