Dr. Daniela Matei, MD

Medical Oncology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniela Matei, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Carol Davila University (Romania) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Matei works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer Care
    250 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 587-4322
  2. 2
    Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer Care
    250 E Superior St Prentice Womens Hospital Ste 442, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 587-4322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Erythropoietin Test
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Daniela Matei, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558327486
    Education & Certifications

    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    • Carol Davila University (Romania)
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
