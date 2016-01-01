Dr. Daniela Matei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniela Matei, MD
Dr. Daniela Matei, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Carol Davila University (Romania) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer Care250 E Superior St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
Maggie Daley Center for Women's Cancer Care250 E Superior St Prentice Womens Hospital Ste 442, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Network Access
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Daniela Matei, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1558327486
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Carol Davila University (Romania)
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matei has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matei has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.