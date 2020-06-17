Dr. Daniela Lares, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lares is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniela Lares, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniela Lares, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Meriden, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Lares works at
Locations
Community Health Center134 State St, Meriden, CT 06450 Directions (203) 237-2229
Maria Victoria Ramos Psyd LLC41 N Main St Ste 208, West Hartford, CT 06107 Directions (860) 216-9760
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She is direct and supportive at the same time. She is understanding of how difficult it can be with mental health difficulties. She prescribed me medications as needed, and listened to my concerns, and provided reassurance. She worked with me instead of against me like some doctors do. My primary care doctor made me feel alone and broken, and that taking certain necessary medication was a bad thing, puting more fear in me than I already had. A few negatives, she sometimes comes across as being on the clock and trying to rush you out the door, doesn't ask if you have questions at the end. I suppose that is how this line of work goes however.
About Dr. Daniela Lares, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lares has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lares accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lares has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lares works at
Dr. Lares speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lares. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lares.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lares, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lares appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.