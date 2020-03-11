Dr. Daniela Jodorkovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jodorkovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniela Jodorkovsky, MD
Dr. Daniela Jodorkovsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I've been seeing Dr. J for a few months. In this time she has proven to be very skilled and knowledgeable about G.I issues. She is genuinely caring and interested in her patients well being, and always has a willingness to communicate with patients to ensure that they receive the best and most effective treatment. If you are having G.I. issues and feel that your doctor isn't really helping ease your symptoms, see Dr. J.
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Johns Hopkins University School Of Medicine
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Jodorkovsky speaks Spanish.
