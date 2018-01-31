Overview

Dr. Daniela Farkas, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hallandale Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Farkas works at Foot & Ankle Sports Medicine in Hallandale Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.