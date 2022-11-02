Overview

Dr. Daniela Cardozo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from La Universidad del Zulia and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge.



Dr. Cardozo works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Denham Springs, LA and Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.