Dr. Daniela Botolin, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (67)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Daniela Botolin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They completed their residency with GWU Hosp

Dr. Botolin works at North Springs Surgical Associates, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    North Springs Surgical Associates PC
    6071 E Woodmen Rd Ste 340, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 591-8100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • 1st Medical Network
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2022
    Dr. Botolin is very caring and reassuring. She communicated with me about her plans for my surgery and was very forthcoming with all possible outcomes. I am very pleased with her work. I highly recommend her for any surgery she performs.
    Kevin Peck — Oct 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniela Botolin, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English, Romanian and Russian
    • 1427373307
    Education & Certifications

    • GWU Hosp
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    • State Medical Institute Of Chisinau
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniela Botolin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Botolin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Botolin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Botolin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Botolin works at North Springs Surgical Associates, PC in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Botolin’s profile.

    Dr. Botolin has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Botolin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    67 patients have reviewed Dr. Botolin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Botolin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Botolin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Botolin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

