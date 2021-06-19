Overview

Dr. Daniela Boerescu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Boerescu works at St Vincents Behvrl Hlth Outptne in Bridgeport, CT with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.