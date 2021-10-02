Dr. Daniela Badea-Mic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badea-Mic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniela Badea-Mic, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniela Badea-Mic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Craiova Faculty Of General Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.
Locations
Daniela Badea-Mic, MD PA1546 S Brownlee Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 886-6970
Daniela Badea-mic MD3765 S Alameda St Ste 250, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 850-8300
Urorehab of Texas Inc817 Ayers St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 937-7182
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have read the negative reviews and can only surmise these people where not looking for help but either medications are confirmation. My experience had been positive with Dr. Mic. I think psychiatry is one of the harder areas of medicine to practice because you are by definition dealing with mental disease snd patients aren’t always capable of getting better. Dr. Mic is extremely intelligent and gets to know her patients bringing a personal touch to the dr/patient relationship.
About Dr. Daniela Badea-Mic, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ct Valley Hospital
- Yale University
- Craiova Faculty Of General Med
- Elena Cuza Lyceum
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badea-Mic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badea-Mic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Badea-Mic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Badea-Mic speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Badea-Mic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badea-Mic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badea-Mic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badea-Mic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.