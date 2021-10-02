See All Psychiatrists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Daniela Badea-Mic, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniela Badea-Mic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Craiova Faculty Of General Med and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi.

Dr. Badea-Mic works at Daniela Badea-Mic, MD PA in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Daniela Badea-Mic, MD PA
    1546 S Brownlee Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 886-6970
  2
    Daniela Badea-mic MD
    3765 S Alameda St Ste 250, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 850-8300
  3
    Urorehab of Texas Inc
    817 Ayers St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 937-7182

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Oct 02, 2021
    I have read the negative reviews and can only surmise these people where not looking for help but either medications are confirmation. My experience had been positive with Dr. Mic. I think psychiatry is one of the harder areas of medicine to practice because you are by definition dealing with mental disease snd patients aren’t always capable of getting better. Dr. Mic is extremely intelligent and gets to know her patients bringing a personal touch to the dr/patient relationship.
    — Oct 02, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Daniela Badea-Mic, MD
    About Dr. Daniela Badea-Mic, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1467431783
    Education & Certifications

    • Ct Valley Hospital
    • Yale University
    • Craiova Faculty Of General Med
    • Elena Cuza Lyceum
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniela Badea-Mic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badea-Mic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Badea-Mic has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Badea-Mic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Badea-Mic works at Daniela Badea-Mic, MD PA in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Badea-Mic’s profile.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Badea-Mic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badea-Mic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badea-Mic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badea-Mic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

