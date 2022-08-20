Overview

Dr. Daniel Zwiesler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. Zwiesler works at Northwest OB-GYN, PS in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.