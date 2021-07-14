Dr. Zovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Zovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Zovich, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.
Locations
Daniel C. Zovich, MD, Inc.1551 Bishop St Ste D450, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 476-6410
Daniel C. Zovich, MD, Inc.1551 Bishop St # D450, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 476-6410
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zovich is always patient and listens to his patients. He’s very thorough! Renee is also the best!
About Dr. Daniel Zovich, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Or Health Science University Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Gastroenterology
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zovich has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Zovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.