Dr. Daniel Zinar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zinar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Zinar, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Zinar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, St. Mary Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Zinar works at
Locations
-
1
Harbor Ucla Medical Center1000 W Carson St # 410, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (310) 222-2716
-
2
Orthopaedic Institute of Southern California19000 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 542-3472
-
3
South Bay Orthopaedic Specialists23560 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 102, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 542-3472Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zinar?
There is really nothing to say except he is larger than life for me my 92 year old mother was possibly never able to walk again Dr Zinar did infect make her walk again. And for that i tattoo his portrait on my leg. Thank you Dr Zinar!!!!!!
About Dr. Daniel Zinar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720074461
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COUNTY HARBOR UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Harbor UCLA-Med Ctr
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- UCLA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zinar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zinar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zinar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zinar works at
Dr. Zinar has seen patients for Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), Broken Arm and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zinar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zinar speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zinar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zinar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zinar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zinar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.