See All Family Doctors in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD

Family Medicine
3 (2)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Zimmerman works at Jefferson Neurology Sewell in Sewell, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Compare with other Family Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gary Heck, DO
Dr. Gary Heck, DO
8 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Crystal Rivell, DO
Dr. Crystal Rivell, DO
10 (11)
View Profile
Lisa Kunkle, PA-C
Lisa Kunkle, PA-C
10 (7)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marsteller Family Chiropractic
    100 Kings Way E, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 252-0453

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Zimmerman?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zimmerman to family and friends

Dr. Zimmerman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Zimmerman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD.

About Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1801919741
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zimmerman works at Jefferson Neurology Sewell in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Zimmerman’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Daniel Zimmerman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.