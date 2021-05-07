See All Dermatologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Daniel Zelac, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Daniel Zelac, MD

Dermatology
3 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Daniel Zelac, MD is a Dermatologist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Mohs Coll

Dr. Zelac works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories
    15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 605-7807
  2. 2
    Scripps Clinic Rancho San Diego
    10862 Calle Verde, La Mesa, CA 91941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 660-1810
  3. 3
    Scripps Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center
    3811 Valley Centre Dr, San Diego, CA 92130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 764-3000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss
Dermatitis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Hair Loss

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zelac?

    May 07, 2021
    I disagree with the general overview of the two previous statements. I have been a patient of Dr. Zelac’s for about four years and have always, and without question, found Dr. Zelac and his team of professionals to be concerned with my comfort, and results, in every way which includes regular communication from walking into the office to asking if any help would be needed at my exit. I have been a patient of five excellent and respected dermatologists in the past, Dr. Zelac has become my skin care doctor of choice, they always reaffirm that I have made the best choice.
    — May 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Zelac, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Zelac, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zelac to family and friends

    Dr. Zelac's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zelac

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Zelac, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Zelac, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891709903
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mohs Coll
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Zelac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zelac has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zelac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zelac has seen patients for Dermatitis, Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zelac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelac. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Zelac, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.