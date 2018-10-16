See All Plastic Surgeons in Lauderhill, FL
Dr. Daniel Zeichner, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (27)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Daniel Zeichner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lauderhill, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Libre de Bruxelles.

Dr. Zeichner works at Strax Rejuvination and Asthetics in Lauderhill, FL with other offices in Kingston, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Strax Rejuventaion
    4300 N University Dr Ste A202, Lauderhill, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 749-3040
  2. 2
    Matthew Gemp, DMD, PLLC
    117 Marys Ave Ste 105, Kingston, NY 12401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 339-5833

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Augmentation
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Augmentation
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lift Surgery

Treatment frequency



Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Daniel Zeichner, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1891761888
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
Internship
  • Albert Einstein Coll Med
Medical Education
  • U Libre de Bruxelles
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zeichner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zeichner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeichner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeichner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeichner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeichner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

