Dr. Zeichner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Zeichner, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Zeichner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lauderhill, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from U Libre de Bruxelles.
Dr. Zeichner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Strax Rejuventaion4300 N University Dr Ste A202, Lauderhill, FL 33351 Directions (954) 749-3040
-
2
Matthew Gemp, DMD, PLLC117 Marys Ave Ste 105, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 339-5833
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zeichner?
Great experience the consultation and initial visit was very informative asked a lot of questions very satisfied with the answers. I explained my issue and the many doctors I had previously. After seeing Dr Zeichner I knew I'd found the perfect doctor (if there ever was a perfect one) and immediately scheduled my procedure. Dr. Zeichner and team was great pre OP/post OP. My best surgical experience ever. Dr. Zeichner A" plus service from an "A" plus doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Zeichner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1891761888
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- U Libre de Bruxelles
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeichner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zeichner works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeichner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeichner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeichner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeichner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.