Overview

Dr. Daniel Zdonczyk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of La Plata and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Douglas Hospital.



Dr. Zdonczyk works at Center For Spine Intervention in Douglasville, GA with other offices in Austell, GA and Hiram, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.