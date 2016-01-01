Dr. Daniel Zavadak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavadak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Zavadak, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Zavadak, MD is a dermatologist in Lebanon, PA. Dr. Zavadak completed a residency at University Of Pittsburgh. He currently practices at Cornerstone Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Cornerstone Dermatology923 Russell Dr, Lebanon, PA 17042 Directions (717) 270-9004
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
About Dr. Daniel Zavadak, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Barnes Hosp-Wash U Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Zavadak?
