Dermatology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Daniel Zavadak, MD is a dermatologist in Lebanon, PA. Dr. Zavadak completed a residency at University Of Pittsburgh. He currently practices at Cornerstone Dermatology. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cornerstone Dermatology
    923 Russell Dr, Lebanon, PA 17042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 270-9004

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Acanthosis Nigricans
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Genital Warts
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lyme Disease
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parapsoriasis
Pemphigoid
Pilonidal Cyst
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Varicose Veins
Check your insurance
Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Capital Blue Cross
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Geisinger Health Plan
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UPMC

About Dr. Daniel Zavadak, MD

  Dermatology
  31 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  English
  Male
  1598745747
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  University Of Pittsburgh
  Barnes Hosp-Wash U Sch Med
  UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Zavadak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zavadak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zavadak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zavadak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zavadak has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zavadak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zavadak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zavadak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zavadak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zavadak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.