Dr. Daniel Zapzalka, MD
Dr. Daniel Zapzalka, MD is an Urology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.
Park Nicollet Specialty Center3900 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3190
- 2 5400 Excelsior Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3190
Park Nicollet Pharmacy St Louis Park3850 Park Nicollet Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416 Directions (952) 993-3190
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
He is a surgeon, not a primary care doctor who is there for the immediate problem. He focused on the problem and the best solution. Smart, experienced surgeon who looked at the problem from all angles.
About Dr. Daniel Zapzalka, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Zapzalka has seen patients for TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zapzalka on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
